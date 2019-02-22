Central MS authorities searching for murder suspect

The Forest Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating DeMarlo Pereze West Jr.

West is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. West is 6’0″ tall, weighs 140 lbs and possibly driving a gold or light brown 2000 Chevrolet Malibu Tag #: SDG225. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Central MS Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com