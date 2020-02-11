Central MS faces continued risk for flash flooding

The National Weather Service is warning residents in central and eastern Mississippi to continue to be award of the potential for flooding for much of this week.

The NWS predicts that parts of Attala County could see anywhere from 2 – 3 inches of rain tonight – Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood watch and Flood Warning have been issued for much of the BreezyNews coverage area.

There is also a chance for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Always remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Turn around. Don’t drown!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for updates on this weather system.