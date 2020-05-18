Central MS Fair cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Central Mississippi Fair has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement came from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Monday morning in a press release.

“Due to Covid-19, a decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Attala County Central MS Fair. Our priority is to provide the safest environment and entertainment possible for all to enjoy.

With continued scheduling conflicts and families struggling with uncertainties, we felt that this type of activity should be postponed until 2021 when we are hopefully clear of this crisis.

Please continue to pray for our community and nation that together we will get through this and look forward to exciting plans in the new year.

For more information, please call 662.289.2981, visit www.kapartnership.org, or follow us on Facebook at Kosciusko.ms.

101 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, MS 39090.”