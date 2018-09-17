Central MS Fair: Fairest of the Fair pageant

The 2018 Central MS Fair is right around the corner, and that means it’s almost time once again to crown the “Fairest of the Fair.”

This year’s pageant will take place Friday, Sept. 28 10 at 6:30 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Age brackets for the pageant include 0-12 months, 13-23 months, ages 2-3, ages 4-5, ages 6-7, ages 8-9, ages 10-12, ages 13-15 and ages 16-18. A winner from each bracket will be crowned.

The entry fee is $20 and the deadline to enter is Sept. 24.

Pageant rehearsal will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25 7 at 5:30 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Entry forms can be found here.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office at 662-289-2981.

The 109th annual Central MS Fair is set for Sept. 26 – 29.