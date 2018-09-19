Central MS Fair: Fin, Horn and Feather Show (audio)

SONY DSC

Jason Blaylock, coordinator of this year’s Fin, Horn, and Feather competition at the 109th annual Central Mississippi Fair, visited “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday to speak with Breck about what to expect from this year’s show.

Audio:

More information on Fin, Horn, and Feather can be found here.

The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County Sept. 26 – 29.

The 109th annual fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.