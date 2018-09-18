Central MS Fair: Flower Show (audio)

SONY DSC

Hailey Pope, director of the Flower Show at the 109th annual Central Mississippi Fair, visited “Good Morning Kosciusko” Tuesday to speak with Breck about what to expect from this year’s show.

All entries into the flower show should be turned in between 7:30 am – 9:00 am on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

More details on the flower show can be found here.

The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County Sept. 26 – 29.

The 109th annual fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.