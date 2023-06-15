The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County July 23 – 29.

The fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

The Exhibit Hall at the coliseum will be open nightly from Monday – Wednesday during the fair. Exhibits include art, photography, flower show, youth exhibits and more.

For the second year in a row, the Wildlife Extravaganza returns to the fair.

And new to the fair this year will be Lumberjack Day competition.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

2023 Central MS Fair schedule of events: