The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County July 23 – 29.

The fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

The Exhibit Hall at the coliseum will be open nightly from Monday – Wednesday during the fair. Exhibits include art, photography, flower show, youth exhibits and more.

For the second year in a row, the Wildlife Extravaganza returns to the fair.

And new to the fair this year will be Lumberjack Day competition.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

2023 Central MS Fair schedule of events:

  • Sunday, July 23:
    1:00 – 5:00 pm – Exhibit Registration
  • Monday, July 24:
    8:00 am -10:00 am -Judging
    3:00 – 7:00 pm – Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Extravaganza
  • Tuesday, July 25:
    3:00 – 7:00 pm – Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Extravaganza
  • Wednesday, July 26:
    3:00 – 7:00 pm – Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Extravaganza
  • Thursday, July 27:
    7:30 am – 9:30 am – Pick up exhibits
    5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Fair Gates Open
    6:00 pm – Community Sports Challenge
  • Friday, July 28:
    8:30 am – 11:30 am – Senior Day
  • 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Fair Gates Open
    6:00 pm – Political Meet & Greet
  • Saturday, July 29:
  • 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Fair Gates Open
    5:00 pm – Lumberjack Day

