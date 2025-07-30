Central MS Fair Schedule of Events

Big Deals!
KOSCIUSKO, MS – The Central MS Fair is gearing up for an exciting week of activities Aug. 26 – 30.

The fair will feature a variety of activities, including, exhibits, sports challenges, and more.

The festivities begin with registration Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where attendees can sign up for the Exhibit Registration, Photography Show, Home Division, Youth Division, 4-H, FFA, and Feathers (Poultry), Perishable Vegetable, and Flower categories.

On the same day, the Sports Challenge Kickball tournament will take place at Hugh Ellard Park beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The fair officially opens to the public Thursday, Aug. 29, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and a gate admission of $7.00.

Friday highlights include “Senior Day” from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with fair gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, gates will open at 5:00 pm.

See the complete schedule below and call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981 for more information.

