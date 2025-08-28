Central MS Fair Schedule of Events

KOSCIUSKO, MS – The Central MS Fair is gearing up for an exciting week of activities Aug. 26 – 30.
The fair will feature a variety of activities, including, exhibits, sports challenges, and more.
The festivities begin with registration Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where attendees can sign up for the Exhibit Registration, Photography Show, Home Division, Youth Division, 4-H, FFA, and Feathers (Poultry), Perishable Vegetable, and Flower categories.
On the same day, the Sports Challenge Kickball tournament will take place at Hugh Ellard Park beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The fair officially opens to the public Thursday, Aug. 28, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and a gate admission of $7.00.
Friday highlights include “Senior Day” from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with fair gates opening at 5:00 p.m.
On Saturday, gates will open at 5:00 pm.
See the complete schedule below and call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981 for more information.
Just WowAugust 19, 2025 at 12:50 PM
The amount of errors in this story is unbelievable. Do you guys even read what you type? Thursday is not the 29th. And does it start the 28th or the 26th??