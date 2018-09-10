SONY DSC

The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County Sept. 26 – 29.

The 109th annual fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.

The Exhibit Hall at the coliseum will be open nightly from Wednesday – Thursday during the fair. Exhibits include art, photography, flower show, youth exhibits and more.

Also, returning to the exhibit hall this year is the Fin, Horn, and Feathers competition.

Fair favorites Attala’s Got Talent, the Community Sports Challenge, and Fairest of the Fair Pageant return to this year’s event as well.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2891.

The 109th Annual Central MS Fair schedule of events: