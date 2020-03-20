CEPA Lobbies Closed

At the request and recommendation of government and health agencies, CEPA has decided to close their lobbies until further notice. They are doing this to promote social distancing and maintain our top priority of health and safety to all of their employees and members.

For payments:

•Drive Thru,Monday through Friday 8-5

• To pay by phone, please call 1-800-470-6507.

• For online payments, please visit www.centralepa.com.

For all other business, please call your local Central Electric Power Association office.

Carthage – 601-267-5671

Philadelphia – 601-656-2601

Sebastpol– 601-625-7422

Rankin – 601-829-1201