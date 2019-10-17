Ceremony held to dedicate Jason Niles Park amphitheater

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning to dedicate the new Jason Niles Park amphitheater.

Members from St. Matthews Episcopal Church and the City of Kosciusko were in attendance as the two new structures.

St. Matthews built the amphitheater, along with a picnic pavilion, and donated it to the city earlier this year.

The Moore Amphitheater, as it’s now called, was built using financial contributions from the Wade and Henryce Moore Trust.

Professors Wayne Wilkerson and Robert Brzusek from Mississippi State University helped design the amphitheater and pavilion.

Leading the ceremony was Reverend Brian Seage, Episcopal Bishop of Mississippi.

Following the dedication, refreshments were served at St. Matthews