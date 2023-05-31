Chalk the Square event coming to downtown Kosciusko June 8

HomeAttalaChalk the Square event coming to downtown Kosciusko June 8

Thursday, June 8 in downtown Kosciusko, kids will have the opportunity to CHALK THE SQUARE.

From 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, kids are invited to use sidewalk chalk to decorate the square for a chance to win a Summer Basket sponsored by Michelle Nicholson State Farm Agent.

Chalk can be picked up at these participating locations:

Michelle Nicholson State Farm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Citizens National Bank
Beehive Nutrition
Kosciusko Water & Light
Mark IV
Claude Julian’s
Farm Bureau Insurance
Coghlan’s Jewelers
JA of Kosciusko

In addition to chalking the sidewalk, there will be sales, pop up shops, games, and live entertainment at the Guitar Academy.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Any businesses wanting to participate can call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

