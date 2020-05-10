Chase Leads into Attala

At approximately 6:00 pm Saturday night Goodman Police were involved in a vehicle chase. The chase entered into Attala County according to Sheriff Tim Nail. The subject then bailed out of the vehicle near Longhorns Streak House where he fed on foot.

A female in the vehicle was apprehended at that time but the male suspect eluded officers.

Attala Deputies were not notified of the chase until residents in the area contacted Attala Deputies. The. Deputies were called to highway 429 to look for the suspect.

At 8:20 am Sunday morning K9 Deputy Scott Chunn apprehended the suspect.

The male 40 year old Montrey Landfair and a female, whose name has not been released, will be brought to Holmes County to face charges.

According to Nail the charges are not known at this time.