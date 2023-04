Chick-Fil-A is getting in on Kosciusko’s ever growing food scene as one of the company’s food trucks will soon begin operating in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the truck will serve Kosciusko two times a week beginning in May and will set up near Attala County Co-Op.

According to Kyle, the truck is based out of Oxford and is one of only 33 Chick-Fil-A food trucks in the country.