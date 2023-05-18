Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

BILLY ODOM, 50, of Ethel, Burglary – B&E, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Malicious Mischief, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $1,000.

ROBERT E PRIMER, 68, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

DERION J REED, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

ERIC R ROSS, 36, of Lena, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

TROY RUSHING, 22, of Carthage, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, DUI – 1st, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

KEVIN D SALVADOR, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES SHEPARD, 36, of Lena, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $500.

LC SHEPEARD, 71, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANGEL R SPIVEY, 35, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DAVID STEWART, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession / Sale of Alcohol – 1st, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $1,300, $800, $1,300, $500.

THERMAN SUGGS, 62, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Careless Driving, KPD. Bond $10,000, $300.

SHAUN THOMPSON, 44, of Sallis, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 50, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25, $418, $52.

VERRON J TUBBY, 32, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond N/A, $418, $389.25, $218.

LAYNEDA S WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court X 2, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0 X 2.