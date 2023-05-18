HomeAttalaChild Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

by

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

BILLY ODOM, 50, of Ethel, Burglary – B&E, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $10,000, $1,000.

 

ROBERT E PRIMER, 68, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

DERION J REED, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

ERIC R ROSS, 36, of Lena, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

TROY RUSHING, 22, of Carthage, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, DUI – 1st, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

KEVIN D SALVADOR, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JAMES SHEPARD, 36, of Lena, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

LC SHEPEARD, 71, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANGEL R SPIVEY, 35, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DAVID STEWART, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession / Sale of Alcohol – 1st, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $1,300, $800, $1,300, $500.

 

THERMAN SUGGS, 62, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Careless Driving, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $300.

 

SHAUN THOMPSON, 44, of Sallis, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

WILLIAM THORNTON, 50, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25, $418, $52.

 

VERRON J TUBBY, 32, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond N/A, $418, $389.25, $218.

 

LAYNEDA S WINTERS, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court X 2, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $0 X 2.

