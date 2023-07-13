HomeAttalaChild Abuse and Statutory Rape in Attala and Leake Arrests

Child Abuse and Statutory Rape in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 27, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

 

DANNIER R THOMPSON, 33, of Lena, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTRALL J TOWNSEND, 39, of Forest, Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Give Signal, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

DE’SHUNTI C TRIPLETT, 18, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, ACSO,  Bond $50,000, $1,000.

 

NATASHA TRIPLETT, 34, of Carthage, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

WILLIAM A VENEGAS, 18, of Forest, DUI – Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KEITH O WALKER, 19, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228, $418.

 

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

