Child Molesting, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

DANA H ALFORD, 38, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 29, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CIERA M BENNETT, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

SAM BLAINE, 54, of Kosciusko, Child Molesting – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ANTWUAN BROWN, 44, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

ANTREVIOUS CARPENTER, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

CORI S DAVIS, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

GEORGE T EDWARDS, 33, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DERRICK EVANS, 52, of Walnut Grove, Trespass – Failure to Leave Place of Business Upon Request, LCSO. Bond $500.

JOHNNY FELTON, 55, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

MARQUIS L D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

EARNEST D HUGHES, 37, of Lena, Felony Sentence, LCSO. Bond N/A.