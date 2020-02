Child Neglect, Statutory Rape, and Other Arrest Made

Dusty Bray

DUSTY BRAY, 19, WALNUT GROVE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND PUBLIC DRUNK, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Tori Chipley

TORI CHIPLEY, 19, CARTHAGE, DISTURBANCE, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Derrick Fletcher

DERRICK FLETCHER, 25, KOSCIUSKO, CHILD NEGLECT, ATTALA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Jasmaine Goliday

JASMAINE GOLIDAY, 23, SALLIS, NO DL/EXPIRED AND CONTEMPT OF COURT, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT

Brandon Goss

BRANDON GOSS, 21, CARTHAGE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Chadrick Johnson

CHADRICK JOHNSON, 25, DURANT, DUI SECOND, RECKLESS DRIVING, NO DL/EXPIRED, AND NO INSURANCE, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT

Eric Jolly

ERIC JOLLY, 49, CARTHAGE, STATUTORY RAPE, ATTALA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Sandi Miller

SANDI MILLER, 28, KOSCIUSKO, POSSESSION OF METH, ATTALA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Reginald Ragsdale

REGINALD RAGSDALE, 44, CARTHAGE, TRESPASSING AND SHOPLIFTING, CARTHAGE POLICE DEPT

Joshua Risher

JOSHUA RISHER, 26, PHILADELPHIA, IMPROPER EQUIPMENT, FAILURE TO YIELD, AND DISREGARD TO TRAFFIC DEVICE, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Alicia Roby

ALICIA ROBY, 22, KOSCIUSKO, CHILD NEGLECT, ATTALA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Billie Stewart

BILLIE STEWART, 41, PHILADELPHIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, AND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE ARE SUSPENDED, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Casie Walters

CASSIE WALTERS, 31, KOSCIUSKO, CONTEMPT OF COURT, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT