Child Support Payments Can Now be Paid Online

Child support payments can be paid online. Access is now available at MDHS. According to the MDHS website, a secured payment portal has been set up and is active. “Use the iPayOnline secured payment portal website for one-time or recurring scheduled electronic payments online using your bank account. By signing up for this method, your payments will be sent to the MS State Disbursement Unit electronically.” The service is free of charge. https://ipayonline.mssdu.net/iPayOnline/ to sign up. https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/ #Mississippi #genbot #childsupport #strengtheningMSfamilies