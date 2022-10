A chili cook-off is coming to downtown Kosciusko this fall.

The event, set for Oct. 22 on the downtown square, is being put on by the Attala County Soil & Water Conservation District.

All entries are due on or before Wednesday, Oct. 5. The entry fee is $25.

Prizes will be award for 1st and 2nd place winners.

More rules and the official registration form can be found HERE.