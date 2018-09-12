Choctaw County MSU extension annouces Roses, Homemade Pesticides & More program

Roses, Homemade Pesticides & More will be held Thursday, September 27 at the Choctaw County Library (511 South Louisville Street) in Ackerman.

Dr. Wayne McLeod will speak on Growing Beautiful Roses and the Southern Gardener, Dr. Gary Bachman, will present a program on Homemade Pesticides: Are they better (safer) than store bought?

If you’d like to participate, bring a plant to exchange. We will have lots of door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

Registration is at 9:00am with program at 9:30am. Cost is $10 per person which can be paid the day of the event.

This event is sponsored by Choctaw County Master Gardeners.

Call 662-285-6337 to pre-register.