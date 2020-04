An Ackerman woman has been charged for being in public after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post, Ackerman police ticketed Quinyelda Clifton/Luckett for the “violation of health department orders with respect to life threatening communicable diseases.”

The arrest was made Wednesday on Hwy 15 in Ackerman.

The Mississippi Department of Health says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should quarantine themselves at home throughout the duration of the sickness.