Choctaw Indian Fair 2019 schedule

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.
The Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday, July 10 and continues through Saturday, 13.
Fairgoers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts. Some of the highlights include the Choctaw Princess Pageant July 10 and World Series of Stickball.
Musical acts will perform each night, Thursday through Saturday.
Wednesday – July 10
11:00 AM Gates Open
5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
6:00 PM Opening Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson
7:00 PM Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant
10:15 PM World Series Stickball
Thursday – July 11
11:00 AM Gates Open
11:00 AM-6:00 PM Reptile Walk Thru
1:00 PM Birds & Exotic of the World Show
2:00 PM Scales, Tails & Teeth
3:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
4:00 PM Birds & Exotics of the World Show
5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
6:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
8:30 PM Brothers Osborne in Concert
10:15 PM World Series Stickball
Friday – July 12
10:00 AM Gates Open
11:00 AM-6:00 PM Reptile Walk Thru
11:00 AM Scales, Tails, and Teeth
12:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show
2:00 PM Scales, Tails and Teeth
4:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show
5:00 PM Scales, Tails And Teeth
5-8 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
8:30 PM Chris Janson in Concert
10:15 PM World Series Stickball
Saturday, July 13
7:00 AM Rez Run 2019
10:00 AM Gates Open
11:00 AM-6:00 PM Birds & Exotics of the World Show
12:00, 3:00, 6:00 pm Reptile Walk Thru
11:00, 2:00, 5:00 pm Scales, Tails & Teeth
5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
6:00 PM Closing Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson
7:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing
8:30 PM Frank Foster in Concert
10:15 PM World Series Stickball Championship
Fair Tickets:
Adult Season: $20
(18 and older)
Adult Day: $12
(18 and older)
Student Season: $10
(ages 6-17)
Student Day: $7
(ages 6-17)
MBCI Senior Citizens: Free
(57 and older)
Ages 5 and Under: Free
Pre-Fair Sale:
Pearl River Resort
Welcome Center
MBCI Senior Citizens
Tickets available at Choctaw Elderly Center