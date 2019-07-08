Choctaw Indian Fair 2019 schedule

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

The Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday, July 10 and continues through Saturday, 13.

Fairgoers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts. Some of the highlights include the Choctaw Princess Pageant July 10 and World Series of Stickball.

Musical acts will perform each night, Thursday through Saturday.

Wednesday – July 10

11:00 AM Gates Open

5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

6:00 PM Opening Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson

7:00 PM Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant

10:15 PM World Series Stickball

Thursday – July 11

11:00 AM Gates Open

11:00 AM-6:00 PM Reptile Walk Thru

1:00 PM Birds & Exotic of the World Show

2:00 PM Scales, Tails & Teeth

3:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

4:00 PM Birds & Exotics of the World Show

5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

6:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

8:30 PM Brothers Osborne in Concert

10:15 PM World Series Stickball

Friday – July 12

10:00 AM Gates Open

11:00 AM-6:00 PM Reptile Walk Thru

11:00 AM Scales, Tails, and Teeth

12:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show

2:00 PM Scales, Tails and Teeth

4:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show

5:00 PM Scales, Tails And Teeth

5-8 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

8:30 PM Chris Janson in Concert

10:15 PM World Series Stickball

Saturday, July 13

7:00 AM Rez Run 2019

10:00 AM Gates Open

11:00 AM-6:00 PM Birds & Exotics of the World Show

12:00, 3:00, 6:00 pm Reptile Walk Thru

11:00, 2:00, 5:00 pm Scales, Tails & Teeth

5:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

6:00 PM Closing Ceremonies with Chief Phyliss J. Anderson

7:00 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

8:30 PM Frank Foster in Concert

10:15 PM World Series Stickball Championship

Fair Tickets:

Adult Season: $20

(18 and older)

Adult Day: $12

(18 and older)

Student Season: $10

(ages 6-17)

Student Day: $7

(ages 6-17)

MBCI Senior Citizens: Free

(57 and older)

Ages 5 and Under: Free

Pre-Fair Sale:

Pearl River Resort

Welcome Center

MBCI Senior Citizens

Tickets available at Choctaw Elderly Center