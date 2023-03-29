HomeAttalaChoctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Choctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

by

The 73nd Edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 12-15 in Choctaw, Mississippi. Entertainment on the main stage this year will start off with the 68th Annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 13.

Ryan Hurd takes the stage on Thursday, July 14. Casting Crowns on Friday, July 15, and finally Lady A on Saturday, July 16.

The fair features cultural activities, arts and crafts, demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and competitions like the Iron Warrior, Cornhole, and the REZ RUN.

You can visit www.ChoctawIndianFair.com or visit the Choctaw Indian Fair on Facebook for more information.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The 2023 Picking 35 map is here

Photo: Kosciusko Attala Career-Tech Center announces Star Students

McAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Ethel High School announces 3rd nine weeks Honor Roll

Greenlee Elementary announces honor roll students

Long Creek Elementary announces 3rd Nine Weeks honor roll