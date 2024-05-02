Choctaw Police, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, and others Bust Human Trafficking Operation at Golden Moon Hotel and Casino

Choctaw, MS – On April 12 – 13, 2024, law enforcement agencies from the

Choctaw Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Office of Justice

Services (OJS), Division of Drug Enforcement (DDE), and the Neshoba County

Sheriff’s Office joined together and conducted a human trafficking operation at

the Golden Moon Hotel and Casino. The main purpose of the operation was to

identify and rescue victims of human trafficking to include a vice operation and

interdiction stops.

The operation yielded three (3) total arrests:

• Two (2) firearms seized.

• Approximately one (1) gram of methamphetamine seized.

• Approximately three (3) grams of powder cocaine seized.

• Approximately thirty-one (31) grams of crack cocaine seized.

• Approximately ten (10) grams of marijuana seized.

• One (1) female victim involved in prostitution.

• One (1) male arrested for a child pornography case and is a suspect in a

juvenile sexual assault case. One (1) of the males arrested for possession of

crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

• Two (2) cellular phones seized.

The operation was successful in having the law enforcement agencies to work together

conducting the operation covertly without incidents and in the number of firearms

seized from the casino and types of arrested made will have an impact on the

communities, with the safety of officers/agents combined.