Choctaws announce expansion at southeast Mississippi casino

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (AP) The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is expanding a casino in southeast Mississippi.

The band will expand its Bok Homa Casino, which opened 12 years ago just northeast of Laurel.

Tribal officials say the expansion will include a 60-seat restaurant and a larger sports betting area. That will allow for more slot machines and more office space.

The new restaurant will be called Red Creek, which is the English translation of Bok Homa.

Director of Resort Operations Michelle York says the tribe hopes to complete construction by December.

The tribe also operates the twin Silver Star and Golden Moon casinos at Pearl River in Neshoba County.

Unlike those two, Bok Homa does not have an onsite hotel.