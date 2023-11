Carriage rides are returning to downtown Kosciusko for the holiday season.

Those rides will be held Monday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm each night.

The rides will go around the historic downtown square, giving a great view of the Kosy Lights.

Call the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership for more information at 662-289-2981.