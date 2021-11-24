Home » Attala » Christmas Cash Winners Announced

Christmas Cash Winners Announced

Boswell Media announces our TEN Christmas Cash WINNERS!!!

We wanted you to shop local this holiday season so help you do it, we gave away $1,000 in Christmas Cash. It’s all Financed exclusively by Attala County Bank. To win a share of that $1000 in Christmas Cash the requirements were to visit our sponsor locations, find the Prarie Farms Egg Nog jug, and fill out a registration card.

These lucky winners will be able to redeem their Christmas Cash at the following participating businesses:
Attala County Co-Op, Holt & Company, Kosciusko Auto Parts, Prairie Farms, Sullivan’s Discount Drugs, 4 Corners Steak & Seafood, Byar’s Furniture, Kenny James Grill, Philadelphia Gun & Pawn, Philly Finance, & Square Peg Mini Mall.

CONGRATULATIONS to our winners:

  • Angela Miller of Ethel
  • Lauren Watts of Kosciusko
  • Sharon Hayes of Philadelphia
  • Jacob Casey of Conehatta
  • Tammy Dunn of Union
  • Libby Chapman of Ethel
  • Karen Williamson of Philadelphia
  • Darcy Bingham of Kosciusko
  • Kayla Cockrell of Phiadelphia
  • Fran Cockroft of Carthage

