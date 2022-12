Around 3:15 pm on Sunday, December 25th, MS Highway Patrol along with Attala Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, and EMS responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on Highway 35 South near Niles/Pumping Station Rd. Attala County Resident, 23-year-old John Austin Gwantley was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual was airlifted from Baptist Attala. The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.