Christmas lights going up in downtown Kosciusko

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in Kosciusko very soon.

Volunteers with “Kosy Lights” began putting lights on trees and shrubs around the historic Kosciusko square Monday morning.

Darren Milner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said he and the volunteers will work from 8:00 am – noon every day this week to get all of the lights in place.

The official Christmas Lighting event will be held on the square Thursday, Nov. 21. That’s when the lights will be on display for the first time. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held that evening as well.

If you would like to help volunteer with the “Kosy Lights” project, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.

For more information, visit Kosy Lights on Facebook.