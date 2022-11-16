Christmas Open House planned for Sunday

It’s time for Holiday Open House in downtown Kosciusko.
This Sunday, several businesses will be open open to kick start your holiday shopping.
Merry Marketplace will open at at KAP office and Santa Claus himself will make an appearance.
It’s all happening this Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 in downtown Kosciusko.
Other businesses open include:
- The Guitar Academy/The Riff House – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Claude Julians – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Holt & Company – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Central MS Flea Market – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- The Turnaround Shop – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Southern Magnolia- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm