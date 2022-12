A Christmas toy drive is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event will be held at the CMC Building located at 310 E South Street in Kosciusko from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Toys will be accepted for children between the ages of 5 – 10.

During the toy drive, there will be free games, music, refreshments, and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Toys should be donated by Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:00 pm.