Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Concert set for Thursday, Nov. 19

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Kosciusko Big Red Band will soon fill downtown Kosciusko with the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The annual Kosciusko Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas concert are set for Thursday, Nov. 19.

New additions to the “Kosy Lights” project will be unveiled as well.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm on the square downtown in the empty lot on the corner of Jefferson and Madison Streets.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

A complete schedule of Christmas events can be found at kapartnership.org/kosciuskomainstreet.