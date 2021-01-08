Chromebooks donated to long term care facilities in Kosciusko

Residents at nursing home and care facilities in Kosciusko are getting new computers.

Steve Russell with North Central Planning and Development District presented Chromebooks today to representatives from the Attala County Nursing Home, Atwood Personal Care Home, and the Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home.

The presentation was made at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office.

The funding for the donation came from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Russell said the computers were donated with the purpose of helping residents to visit with family and friends via video calls.

The Attala County Nursing Center and the Veterans Home each received four Chromebooks while Atwood Personal Care Home received two.

Audio: Steve Russell