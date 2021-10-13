Church Bulletin

- Owens Chapel AMEZ Church will be honoring Pastor Terry and 1st Lady Darlene White on their 10th Pastoral Anniversary on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 9AM at the Church; located at 825 W. Jefferson, Kosciusko. Please come and help us celebrate. Contact Mrs. Joyce Atterberry 662-633-0128 for more information.
- Baldwin Chapel A.M.E. invites everyone to tune in to their Sunday morning broadcast at 6:30 am on 98.3 FM.
- Heaven Is My Goal Radio Ministry can be heard on Sunday mornings on Cruisin 98.3 FM at 8 am.
If you have a church announcement that you would like to be published in this bulletin, please click HERE.