Gov. Reeves announces guidelines for churches to reopen

(AP) Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued guidelines for churches and other places of worship to reopen for in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor never limited worship services, saying he does not think government has the power to do so. But, he has encouraged people to worship in their homes through online services or other methods.

The guidelines for reopening were issued Tuesday.

They still encourage social distancing and say people should wear masks. One suggestion is replacing choirs with solo singers.

The Health Department says Mississippi has at least 11,704 confirmed cases and 554 deaths from the coronavirus.

For a complete list of suggestions and guidelines click –

https://governorreeves.ms.gov/wp-content/uploads/Safe-Worship-Guidelines-FINAL.pdf