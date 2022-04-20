Circuit Judge George Mitchell dies at 77

HomeLocalCircuit Judge George Mitchell dies at 77

Fifth Circuit Judge George Mitchell Jr. died Tuesday at the age of 77.

Mitchell was appointed as Fifth Circuit Judge in 2015 by then Governor Phil Bryant.

He retained the position after winning the November 2016 general election.

Counties in his district included Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston.

Mitchell was a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army. He served for 32 years and fought in the Vietnam War.

In 2019, he served as the keynote speaker for the annual Veterans Day Aisle of Honor ceremony in Kosciusko.

Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to appoint a replacement to finish out Mitchell’s term.

Arrangements are being handled by Olive Funeral Home in Eupora.

