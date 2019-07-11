Citizens Bank CEO Greg McKee appointed Chairman of Mississippi Bankers Association

Greg McKee has been elected Chairman of the Mississippi Bankers Association for 2019-2020. Under McKee’s leadership since 2002, The Citizens Bank has grown into a great bank. Now he will lead Mississippi to becoming a great state for banking.

“We can’t think of any better leader for the MBA than our CEO Greg McKee,” said Jackie Hester, Vice President and Marketing Officer. “We are proud of his accomplishments as a leader in banking in Mississippi and look forward to follow his success in his role as Chairman of our statewide banking association.”

The Mississippi Bankers Association, established in 1889, is a private membership organization which brings together and represents banks and savings institutions in the State of Mississippi. The MBA provides education through seminars and conferences, information through various avenues such as The Mississippi Banker magazine, and representation in legislative and regulatory matters.

The Association also sponsors and/or endorses products and services for banks. The Association benefits from the strong leadership provided by Mississippi bankers serving as officers and executive committee members. The MBA has many bank employees serving on standing committees, providing a feeling of community for bankers across the state. The MBA has a long tradition of educating and involving bankers to improve their professional lives and their relationships with customers.