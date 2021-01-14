Citizens National Bank warns of call scam targeting customers

Citizens National Bank warning its customers to be aware of a potential call scam.



In a Facebook post, the bank said callers are stating they are from “Citizens National Bank” and are spoofing the Bank’s telephone number, 601.693.1331.

The caller will suggest there has been fraudulent activity and may ask for online banking credentials or other personal information, including the “username” and “password” to your online banking account

The post said the bank will never call and ask customers to verify information such as your username or password to your online banking account, your social security number or your account number.

If you receive a call requesting any of this type of sensitive customer information, you can call Citizens National Bank at 601.693.1331.