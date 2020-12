The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen and Attala County Board of Supervisors have set the city’s work schedule for New Year’s.

City of Kosciusko – Offices closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s

– Offices closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Attala County – Offices closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s

– Offices closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Kosciusko Attala Partnership – Offices closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s