The July 4 holiday work schedule has been set for Attala County and the City of Kosciusko.

All city and county offices will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

However, the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open Saturday, July 6 until noon to help with voter registration.

The Fourth of July was a scheduled holiday, but a decision by Mississippi Governor Phil Byrant allowed local governments to make a decision regarding taking off July 5.