City Cracks Down on Motel Apartments

The City of Kosciusko is telling the owner of a local motel to make some changes or risk losing his business license.   Mayor Tim Kyle says the Campbell Motel has been operating as an apartment complex….

“We were unaware of that until they posted a sign saying ‘apartments only’.  Well, that area is not zoned for apartments.”

Kyle says the motel isn’t suited for long term accommodations…,.

“You have a lot of people that’s there, trying to live in an apartment-type setting, in one room with no kitchen facilities.”

The mayor says people using hotplates to cook their meals creates a fire danger.  He says there’s also an issue over sales tax not being collected.  The owner has been given until March 19 to convert the building back to a motel or his business license will be revoked.

