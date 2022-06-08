City of Kosciusko 2% tax referendum set for July 12 (audio)

The City of Kosciusko has set the date for its 2% tax referendum.

That vote will be held Tuesday, July 12.

The tax is on prepared food and drink.

To pass, the vote would need 60% approval.

Money raised from the potential tax would be used for tourism and parks/recreation, mostly at the city’s parks.

In April, the city released renderings of the planned upgrades which include two new baseball/softball fields, new parking lots, a new playground, and brand new concessions/restrooms facility at Hugh Ellard Park.

Additional upgrades would also included renovations at Aponaug and Northside Parks.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle explains more about the 2% tax referendum