City of Kosciusko accepting applications for Building Inspector

The City of Kosciusko is seeking resumes and/or applications from qualified individuals for the position of Building Inspector.

The position requires some knowledge of building construction, electrical and plumbing work.

The individual should be self motivated and capable of working in an independent environment.

Verbal and written communication skills are very important.

Anyone seeking further information may contact the office of the Mayor.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. April 2, 2021.

All applications and resumes should be sent to Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, 222 East Washington Street, Kosciusko, MS 39090