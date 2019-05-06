City of Kosciusko accepting applications for city clerk

Applications for the position of Kosciusko City Clerk will be received until Friday, May 10.

This employee is responsible for planning, coordinating, and directing all aspects of municipal financial management and administration.

Serves as chief financial advisor to Mayor and Board of Aldermen

Plans, organizes, and directs all operations of administrative department

Implements and formulates municipal finance policies

Serves as chief budget officer and enforces budget limitations

Manages debt service transactions, bonds, and disbursing city funds

Supervises and conducts regular and special elections

Supervises Deputy City Clerks

Prepare meeting agendas or packets of related information

Responsible for taking minutes and indexing the official records of the municipality

Qualification and Education:

Candidate is recommended to have the following qualities:

Degree in Accounting/Finance with Major course work in Business and/or Public Administration

Progressively responsible experience in public finance administrative and/or city government.

Considerable knowledge of principles and practices of public finance administration and business management.

Considerable knowledge of general governmental accounting GAAP, and analysis of fiscal data.

Ability to effectively supervise other staff members.

Some understanding of municipal regulations and law.

Excellent computer skills.

Applications will be received until Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Submit cover letter with resume that includes educational background, work experience, computer skills, and five (5) references to:

City of Kosciusko, Attn: Mayor Jimmy Cockroft,

222 East Washington Street,

Kosciusko, MS 39090.

A complete job description is available at City Hall or e-mail [email protected] for job description and application.