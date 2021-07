The City of Kosciusko is adjusting its work schedule due to the dangerously hot temperatures expected this week.

In a Facebook post, the city announced that the Public Works department will be working from 6:00 am – 2:00 pm for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 90s through the end of the week, with heat indices well over 100.

Contact Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226 for more information.