City of Kosciusko allocates $25K to Skipworth Performing Arts Center fundraiser

The City of Kosciusko is getting on board with an ongoing renovation project.

Tuesday night, the Board of Aldermen voted to allocate $25,000 to the Skipworth Peforming Arts Center fund raiser.

Dr. Tim Alford asked the board to consider making a donation during the final board meeting of 2020.

City Clerk Michelle Quesnot said the board had already budgeted the money to use on a building for the street department. However, the city plans to use CARES Act money for that building, which frees up the money to be donated. All the board will have to do is approve a budget amendment at a future meeting.

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center is located at the Kosciusko Junior High School. It is named after former Kosciusko High School band director WG Skipworth.

The renovation project is being spearheaded by the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education.

Other business covered during Tuesday’s meeting: