The City of Kosciusko has announced that it is closing all city owned parks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order closes parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball/softball fields.

Walking tracks at parks will remain open as long as people follow social distancing guidelines when using them.

The order is effective today (April 1).

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.