City of Kosciusko announces new rules for city parks (audio)

The City of Kosciusko has announced new rules for its city parks.

Those rules were approved during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

The highlight of the new rules is the enforcement of times that every city park will be open.

New hours of operation are 5:00 am – 10:00 pm.

Other rules include no loud music or fireworks.

Signs with the rules will be placed at the entrance of each park.

The City of Kosciusko operates four parks inside the city limits: Jason Niles Park, Hugh Ellard Park, Northside Park, and Aponaug Park.

The complete list of rules can be found HERE.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle